Paxton-Buckley-Loda squeezes past Stanford Olympia 46-41

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Paxton-Buckley-Loda nabbed it to nudge past Stanford Olympia 46-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 18, Stanford Olympia faced off against Monticello and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Monticello on January 21 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.
