Payson Seymour records sound decision over New Berlin 43-40

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Payson Seymour nabbed it to nudge past New Berlin 43-40 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 23.

Payson Seymour moved in front of New Berlin 23-22 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians and the Pretzels were engaged in a tight affair at 32-30 as the fourth quarter started.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Payson Seymour, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 11-10 fourth quarter, too.

