Payson Seymour records sound decision over New Berlin 43-40

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Payson Seymour nabbed it to nudge past New Berlin 43-40 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 23.

Payson Seymour moved in front of New Berlin 23-22 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians and the Pretzels were engaged in a tight affair at 32-30 as the fourth quarter started.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Payson Seymour, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 11-10 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.