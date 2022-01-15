Pekin casts spell on Champaign Central 39-31

Pekin didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Champaign Central 39-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Dragons darted in front of the Maroons 10-9 to begin the second quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Dragons outscored the Maroons 29-22 in the final period.
Recently on January 7 , Champaign Central squared up on Normal Community West in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
