Pekin rolls like thunder over Canton 59-30

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Pekin turned out the lights on Canton 59-30 on February 5 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Pekin's offense jumped on top to a 35-19 lead over Canton at the half.
