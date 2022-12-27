Peoria Christian ends the party for Warrensburg-Latham 61-50

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Peoria Christian prevailed over Warrensburg-Latham 61-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.
