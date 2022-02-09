Peoria pounds out steady beat in win over Danville 58-52

Peoria posted a tight 58-52 win over Danville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 29, Peoria faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Danville took on Washington on February 5 at Washington Community High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.