Peoria records sound decision over Champaign Centennial 66-59

Mighty close, mighty fine, Peoria wore a victory shine after clipping Champaign Centennial 66-59 on February 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 9, Peoria faced off against Danville and Champaign Centennial took on Champaign Central on February 8 at Champaign Centennial High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.