Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Peoria Richwoods chalked up in tripping Danville 71-64 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Peoria Richwoods and Danville squared off with January 14, 2022 at Peoria Richwoods High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Danville faced off against Normal . For more, click here. Peoria Richwoods took on Champaign Central on February 3 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For a full recap, click here.

