Peoria Richwoods staggers Urbana with resounding performance 80-56

Peoria Richwoods gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Urbana 80-56 at Urbana High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Peoria Richwoods drew first blood by forging a 14-9 margin over Urbana after the first quarter.

The Knights fought to a 32-22 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 47-37.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 33-19 edge.

