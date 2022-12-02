Peoria severs Champaign Central's hopes 64-45

Peoria put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Champaign Central in a 64-45 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Peoria and Champaign Central squared off with January 28, 2022 at Champaign Central High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.