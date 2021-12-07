Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central puts an offensive performance on Beardstown 51-29

Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Beardstown 51-29 in Illinois boys basketball on December 7.

Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central moved in front of Beardstown 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Jays' offense darted to a 27-15 lead over the Tigers at the half.

The Blue Jays' leg-up showed as they carried a 33-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

