 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Petersburg PORTA blitzes Athens in convincing fashion 52-28

  • 0

Impressive was a ready adjective for Petersburg PORTA's 52-28 throttling of Athens on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Blue Jays' shooting jumped to a 22-10 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Petersburg PORTA's upper hand showed as it carried a 34-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 18, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Athens took on Springfield Lutheran on February 16 at Athens High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News