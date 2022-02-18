Petersburg PORTA earns narrow win over Maroa-Forsyth 57-49

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Petersburg PORTA wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 57-49 over Maroa-Forsyth in Illinois boys basketball on February 18.

The Trojans authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Blue Jays 18-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth came from behind to grab the advantage 25-22 at intermission over Petersburg PORTA.

The Blue Jays broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 57-49 lead over the Trojans.

