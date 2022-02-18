 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Petersburg PORTA earns narrow win over Maroa-Forsyth 57-49

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Petersburg PORTA wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 57-49 over Maroa-Forsyth in Illinois boys basketball on February 18.

The Trojans authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Blue Jays 18-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth came from behind to grab the advantage 25-22 at intermission over Petersburg PORTA.

The Blue Jays broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 57-49 lead over the Trojans.

In recent action on February 12, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Petersburg PORTA took on Auburn on February 11 at Petersburg PORTA High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News