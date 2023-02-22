Petersburg PORTA could finally catch its breath after a close call against Auburn in a 53-46 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Auburn and Petersburg PORTA squared off with Feb. 25, 2022 at Petersburg PORTA High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Auburn faced off against Beardstown . Click here for a recap. Petersburg PORTA took on Auburn on Feb. 14 at Petersburg PORTA High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.