Petersburg PORTA overcomes Warrensburg-Latham in competitive affair 59-51

Petersburg PORTA poked just enough holes in Warrensburg-Latham's defense to garner a taut 59-51 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.
In recent action on December 23, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Warrensburg-Latham took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 17 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For a full recap, click here.
