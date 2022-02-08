Petersburg PORTA records sound decision over Riverton 44-43

Petersburg PORTA edged Riverton in a close 44-43 encounter in Illinois boys basketball action on February 8.
Riverton took a 25-11 lead over Petersburg PORTA heading to halftime locker room.
Petersburg PORTA's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 33-18 scoring edge over Riverton.
In recent action on February 1, Riverton faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Petersburg PORTA took on Pittsfield on January 28 at Petersburg PORTA High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
