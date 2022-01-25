 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Petersburg PORTA survives taut tilt with New Berlin 47-40

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Petersburg PORTA wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 47-40 over New Berlin in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 25.

The Blue Jays registered a 27-24 advantage at half over the Pretzels.

Recently on January 18 , New Berlin squared up on Buffalo Tri-City in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Is The MLB HOF voting outdated?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News