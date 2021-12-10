 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield sprints past Riverton 52-40

  • 0

Pittsfield grabbed a 52-40 victory at the expense of Riverton in Illinois boys basketball action on December 10.

Recently on November 30 , Riverton squared up on Monticello in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 12-12 duel in the first quarter.

Riverton took a 20-19 lead over Pittsfield heading to the intermission locker room.

Pittsfield broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-29 lead over Riverton.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Akiem Hicks comes to grips with reality of his situation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News