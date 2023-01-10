Pleasant Plains busts Buffalo Tri-City 53-24

Impressive was a ready adjective for Pleasant Plains' 53-24 throttling of Buffalo Tri-City in Illinois boys basketball action on January 10.
Pleasant Plains drew first blood by forging a 24-7 margin over Buffalo Tri-City after the first quarter.
The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Tornadoes made it 27-11.
Pleasant Plains charged to a 49-16 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Tornadoes fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Cardinals would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
In recent action on January 3, Pleasant Plains faced off against Pittsfield and Buffalo Tri-City took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on January 3 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
