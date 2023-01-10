Pleasant Plains busts Buffalo Tri-City 53-24

Impressive was a ready adjective for Pleasant Plains' 53-24 throttling of Buffalo Tri-City in Illinois boys basketball action on January 10.

Pleasant Plains drew first blood by forging a 24-7 margin over Buffalo Tri-City after the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Tornadoes made it 27-11.

Pleasant Plains charged to a 49-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Cardinals would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

