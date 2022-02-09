Pleasant Plains casts spell on Maroa-Forsyth 64-59

Mighty close, mighty fine, Pleasant Plains wore a victory shine after clipping Maroa-Forsyth 64-59 on February 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Cardinals darted in front of the Trojans 18-10 to begin the second quarter.

A halftime tie at 31-31 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Pleasant Plains broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-44 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.

Pleasant Plains blunted Maroa-Forsyth's dreams of a rally by mirroring its fourth period points total.

