 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pleasant Plains casts spell on Maroa-Forsyth 64-59

  • 0

Mighty close, mighty fine, Pleasant Plains wore a victory shine after clipping Maroa-Forsyth 64-59 on February 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on February 5, Pleasant Plains faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Maroa-Forsyth took on Riverton on February 1 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. Click here for a recap

The Cardinals darted in front of the Trojans 18-10 to begin the second quarter.

A halftime tie at 31-31 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Pleasant Plains broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-44 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.

People are also reading…

Pleasant Plains blunted Maroa-Forsyth's dreams of a rally by mirroring its fourth period points total.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Finding the Bears Justin Fields'  backup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News