Pleasant Plains casts spell on Maroa-Forsyth 64-59

Mighty close, mighty fine, Pleasant Plains wore a victory shine after clipping Maroa-Forsyth 64-59 on February 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 5, Pleasant Plains faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Maroa-Forsyth took on Riverton on February 1 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. Click here for a recap
The Cardinals darted in front of the Trojans 18-10 to begin the second quarter.
A halftime tie at 31-31 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Pleasant Plains broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-44 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.
People are also reading…
Pleasant Plains blunted Maroa-Forsyth's dreams of a rally by mirroring its fourth period points total.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.