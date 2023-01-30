Pleasant Plains catches fast wind, sails away from Riverton 62-34

Pleasant Plains wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 62-34 victory over Riverton during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Pleasant Plains drew first blood by forging a 29-6 margin over Riverton after the first quarter.

The Cardinals registered a 41-10 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Riverton rallied in the third quarter by making it 55-26.

The Hawks narrowed the gap 8-7 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

