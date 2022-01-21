Pleasant Plains collects skin-tight win against Mason City Illini Central 57-48

Mighty close, mighty fine, Pleasant Plains wore a victory shine after clipping Mason City Illini Central 57-48 at Mason City Illini Central High on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 17-11 lead over the Cougars.
Pleasant Plains' offense jumped to a 28-26 lead over Mason City Illini Central at halftime.
The Cardinals moved in front of the Cougars 45-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Cardinals outscored the Cougars 12-11 in the final period.
In recent action on January 15, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Clinton and Pleasant Plains took on New Berlin on January 14 at New Berlin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
