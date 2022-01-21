Pleasant Plains collects skin-tight win against Mason City Illini Central 57-48

Mighty close, mighty fine, Pleasant Plains wore a victory shine after clipping Mason City Illini Central 57-48 at Mason City Illini Central High on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 17-11 lead over the Cougars.

Pleasant Plains' offense jumped to a 28-26 lead over Mason City Illini Central at halftime.

The Cardinals moved in front of the Cougars 45-37 going into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Cardinals outscored the Cougars 12-11 in the final period.

