Pleasant Plains denies Bloomington Central Catholic's challenge 79-65

Riding a wave of production, Pleasant Plains surfed over Bloomington Central Catholic 79-65 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.
Pleasant Plains darted in front of Bloomington Central Catholic 13-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Cardinals registered a 28-20 advantage at half over the Saints.
Pleasant Plains steamrolled to a 49-33 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cardinals' advantage was wide enough to weather the Saints' 32-30 margin in the final quarter.
Last season, Pleasant Plains and Bloomington Central Catholic squared off with December 21, 2021 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 21, Pleasant Plains faced off against Rochester and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Champaign Central on January 16 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.