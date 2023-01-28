Pleasant Plains denies Bloomington Central Catholic's challenge 79-65

Riding a wave of production, Pleasant Plains surfed over Bloomington Central Catholic 79-65 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.

Pleasant Plains darted in front of Bloomington Central Catholic 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals registered a 28-20 advantage at half over the Saints.

Pleasant Plains steamrolled to a 49-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals' advantage was wide enough to weather the Saints' 32-30 margin in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.