Pleasant Plains designs winning blueprint on Pittsfield 51-37

Pleasant Plains grabbed a 51-37 victory at the expense of Pittsfield in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 4.
The Saukees started on steady ground by forging a 13-9 lead over the Cardinals at the end of the first quarter.
Pittsfield came from behind to grab the advantage 19-17 at intermission over Pleasant Plains.
The Cardinals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-23 lead over the Saukees.
Recently on December 21 , Pleasant Plains squared up on Bloomington Central Catholic in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.