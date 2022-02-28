Pleasant Plains designs winning blueprint on Riverton 52-40

Pleasant Plains trucked Riverton on the road to a 52-40 victory at Riverton High on February 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Pleasant Plains made the first move by forging a 16-7 margin over Riverton after the first quarter.
The Cardinals' offense darted to a 26-17 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.
Pleasant Plains moved over Riverton 36-25 heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 23, Riverton faced off against Normal University and Pleasant Plains took on Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op on February 23 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap
