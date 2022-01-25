 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasant Plains designs winning blueprint on Virden North Mac 43-33

No quarter was granted as Pleasant Plains blunted Virden North Mac's plans 43-33 in Illinois boys basketball on January 25.

The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 24-8 lead over the Panthers.

The Cardinals' shooting darted to a 27-17 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Pleasant Plains closed out the win by holding serve in a 16-16 final period.

In recent action on January 14, Pleasant Plains faced off against New Berlin and Virden North Mac took on Carlinville on January 19 at Carlinville High School. For a full recap, click here.

