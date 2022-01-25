Pleasant Plains designs winning blueprint on Virden North Mac 43-33

No quarter was granted as Pleasant Plains blunted Virden North Mac's plans 43-33 in Illinois boys basketball on January 25.

The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 24-8 lead over the Panthers.

The Cardinals' shooting darted to a 27-17 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Pleasant Plains closed out the win by holding serve in a 16-16 final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.