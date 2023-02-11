It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Pleasant Plains wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 58-50 over Princeton in Illinois boys basketball on February 11.

Pleasant Plains opened with a 15-11 advantage over Princeton through the first quarter.

The Cardinals opened a tight 25-17 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Cardinals and the Tigers each scored in the final quarter.

