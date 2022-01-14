Pleasant Plains flies high over New Berlin 61-28

Impressive was a ready adjective for Pleasant Plains' 61-28 throttling of New Berlin in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 14.
The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 10-8 lead over the Pretzels.
Pleasant Plains' offense thundered to a 30-15 lead over New Berlin at the intermission.
The Cardinals pulled ahead to a 52-23 bulge over the Pretzels as the fourth quarter began.
In recent action on January 7, New Berlin faced off against Auburn and Pleasant Plains took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 8 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.