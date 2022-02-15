 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasant Plains gallops past New Berlin 43-33

Pleasant Plains trucked New Berlin on the road to a 43-33 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Pleasant Plains a 16-6 lead over New Berlin.

The Cardinals kept a 23-19 intermission margin at the Pretzels' expense.

Pleasant Plains' leg-up showed as it carried a 33-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Pretzels 10-7 in the last stanza.

In recent action on February 9, Pleasant Plains faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and New Berlin took on Riverton on February 10 at Riverton High School. Click here for a recap

