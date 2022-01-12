 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pleasant Plains knocks out victory on Springfield Calvary 45-28

  • 0

Stretched out and finally snapped, Pleasant Plains put just enough pressure on Springfield Calvary to earn a 45-28 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 12.

The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 10-5 lead over the Saints.

The Cardinals opened a thin 19-11 gap over the Saints at the intermission.

Pleasant Plains thundered over Springfield Calvary 32-17 heading to the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 6, Springfield Calvary faced off against Nokomis and Pleasant Plains took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 8 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Who should the Chicago Bears hire?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News