Pleasant Plains knocks out victory on Springfield Calvary 45-28

Stretched out and finally snapped, Pleasant Plains put just enough pressure on Springfield Calvary to earn a 45-28 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 12.
The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 10-5 lead over the Saints.
The Cardinals opened a thin 19-11 gap over the Saints at the intermission.
Pleasant Plains thundered over Springfield Calvary 32-17 heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 6, Springfield Calvary faced off against Nokomis and Pleasant Plains took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 8 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.