Pleasant Plains knocks out victory on Springfield Calvary 45-28

Stretched out and finally snapped, Pleasant Plains put just enough pressure on Springfield Calvary to earn a 45-28 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 12.

The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 10-5 lead over the Saints.

The Cardinals opened a thin 19-11 gap over the Saints at the intermission.

Pleasant Plains thundered over Springfield Calvary 32-17 heading to the fourth quarter.

