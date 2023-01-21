Pleasant Plains narrowly edges Rochester in tight triumph 53-48

Pleasant Plains swapped jabs before dispatching Rochester 53-48 on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Rochester started on steady ground by forging a 15-11 lead over Pleasant Plains at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets took a 27-24 lead over the Cardinals heading to the halftime locker room.

Rochester moved ahead by earning a 40-37 advantage over Pleasant Plains at the end of the third quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Cardinals, as they climbed out of a hole with a 53-48 scoring margin.

