Pleasant Plains passes stress test against Deer Creek-Mackinaw 68-54

Pleasant Plains turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 68-54 win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw in Illinois boys basketball action on December 3.
Last season, Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Pleasant Plains faced off on December 4, 2021 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. Click here for a recap
