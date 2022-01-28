 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasant Plains pockets narrow victory over Winchester West Central Coop 44-39

Pleasant Plains knocked off Winchester West Central Coop 44-39 on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Recently on January 22 , Pleasant Plains squared up on Rochester in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Winchester West Central Coop started on steady ground by forging a 22-20 lead over Pleasant Plains at the end of the first quarter.

The Cougars enjoyed a 30-28 lead over the Cardinals to start the fourth quarter.

Pleasant Plains' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 16-9 scoring edge over Winchester West Central Coop.

