Pleasant Plains pockets narrow victory over Winchester West Central Coop 44-39

Pleasant Plains knocked off Winchester West Central Coop 44-39 on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Winchester West Central Coop started on steady ground by forging a 22-20 lead over Pleasant Plains at the end of the first quarter.

The Cougars enjoyed a 30-28 lead over the Cardinals to start the fourth quarter.

Pleasant Plains' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 16-9 scoring edge over Winchester West Central Coop.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.