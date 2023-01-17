Pleasant Plains pockets narrow victory over Winchester West Central Coop 49-47

Mighty close, mighty fine, Pleasant Plains wore a victory shine after clipping Winchester West Central Coop 49-47 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 17.
The last time Pleasant Plains and Winchester West Central Coop played in a 44-39 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Pleasant Plains faced off against Williamsville. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.