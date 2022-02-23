 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasant Plains records sound decision over Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op 63-61

Pleasant Plains topped Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op 63-61 in a tough tilt for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 23.

The Cardinals made the first move by forging a 13-8 margin over the Titans after the first quarter.

The Cardinals' shooting darted to a 27-20 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

The Cardinals' leg-up showed as they carried a 47-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals withstood the Titans' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

