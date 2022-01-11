Pleasant Plains rides the comeback trail to dust Riverton 39-23

Riverton's quick advantage forced Pleasant Plains to dig down, but it did to earn a 39-23 win Tuesday at Pleasant Plains High on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for the Hawks, who began with a 12-11 edge over the Cardinals through the end of the first quarter.

The Cardinals' shooting jumped to a 20-18 lead over the Hawks at the half.

The Cardinals' position showed as they carried a 29-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.