Pleasant Plains rides the comeback trail to dust Riverton 39-23

Riverton's quick advantage forced Pleasant Plains to dig down, but it did to earn a 39-23 win Tuesday at Pleasant Plains High on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The start wasn't the problem for the Hawks, who began with a 12-11 edge over the Cardinals through the end of the first quarter.
The Cardinals' shooting jumped to a 20-18 lead over the Hawks at the half.
The Cardinals' position showed as they carried a 29-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
