Pleasant Plains rolls like thunder over Williamsville 52-29

Pleasant Plains handled Williamsville 52-29 in an impressive showing at Williamsville High on January 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Pleasant Plains and Williamsville played in a 61-58 game on December 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 3, Williamsville faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Pleasant Plains took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 7 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For results, click here.

