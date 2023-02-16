Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Pleasant Plains broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 50-24 explosion on Athens during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Pleasant Plains steamrolled in front of Athens 23-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals fought to a 31-6 half margin at the Warriors' expense.

Pleasant Plains breathed fire to a 46-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors outpointed the Cardinals 6-4 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

