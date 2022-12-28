Pleasant Plains sprints past Knoxville 55-39

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Pleasant Plains prevailed over Knoxville 55-39 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.

Pleasant Plains opened with a 24-9 advantage over Knoxville through the first quarter.

The Blue Bullets drew within 37-23 at the intermission.

Pleasant Plains roared to a 50-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-5 in the fourth quarter.

