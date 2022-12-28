 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pleasant Plains sprints past Knoxville 55-39

  • 0

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Pleasant Plains prevailed over Knoxville 55-39 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.

Pleasant Plains opened with a 24-9 advantage over Knoxville through the first quarter.

The Blue Bullets drew within 37-23 at the intermission.

Pleasant Plains roared to a 50-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-5 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 17, Knoxville faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Pleasant Plains took on Beardstown on December 20 at Pleasant Plains High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News