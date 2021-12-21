 Skip to main content
Pleasant Plains survives overtime to fend off Bloomington Central Catholic 67-59

Bonus basketball saw Pleasant Plains use the extra time to top Bloomington Central Catholic 67-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Pleasant Plains made the first move by forging a 20-9 margin over Bloomington Central Catholic after the first quarter.

Pleasant Plains' shooting darted to a 27-16 lead over Bloomington Central Catholic at halftime.

Pleasant Plains put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing Bloomington Central Catholic 15-7 in the last stanza.

