Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Pleasant Plains still prevailed 44-33 against Mason City Illini Central on February 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Pleasant Plains and Mason City Illini Central played in a 57-48 game on January 21, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 7, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Stanford Olympia . Click here for a recap. Pleasant Plains took on Petersburg PORTA on February 7 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.