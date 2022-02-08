Pleasant Plains utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Auburn 62-58

Bonus basketball saw Pleasant Plains use the extra time to top Auburn 62-58 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Auburn authored a promising start, taking advantage of Pleasant Plains 16-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Pleasant Plains' shooting darted to a 33-31 lead over Auburn at the intermission.
Auburn moved ahead of Pleasant Plains 49-47 to start the fourth quarter.
Pleasant Plains hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 7-3 advantage in the frame.
