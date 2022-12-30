Poise trumps panic as Pleasant Plains discards losing team Effingham St. Anthony in pulsating tilt 52-43

Overtime was required before Pleasant Plains clipped Effingham St. Anthony 52-43 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on December 20, Pleasant Plains squared off with Beardstown in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.