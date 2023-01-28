 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pontiac cancels check from Champaign Centennial 70-57

No quarter was granted as Pontiac blunted Champaign Centennial's plans 70-57 on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 13, Pontiac faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Champaign Centennial took on Kankakee on January 20 at Champaign Centennial High School. Click here for a recap.

