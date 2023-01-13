Pontiac dances past St. Joseph-Ogden 75-61

Pontiac dumped St. Joseph-Ogden 75-61 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Pontiac and St Joseph-Ogden played in a 58-44 game on January 14, 2022. Click here for a recap.
