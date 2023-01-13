 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pontiac dances past St. Joseph-Ogden 75-61

  • 0

Pontiac dumped St. Joseph-Ogden 75-61 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Pontiac and St Joseph-Ogden played in a 58-44 game on January 14, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 7, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Nashville. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News