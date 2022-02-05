Pontiac Township casts spell on Auburn 72-67

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Pontiac Township nabbed it to nudge past Auburn 72-67 on February 5 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Pontiac Township broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 46-45 lead over Auburn.
Pontiac Township's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 26-22 points differential.
