Pontiac Township trips Tolono Unity in tenacious tussle 65-60

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Pontiac Township wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 65-60 over Tolono Unity at Pontiac Township High on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 18, Pontiac Township faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tolono Unity took on Bloomington Central Catholic on January 25 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School.
