 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Powerhouse performance: Augusta Southeastern roars to big win over Mason City Illini Central 52-30

  • 0

Augusta Southeastern offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Mason City Illini Central with an all-around effort during this 52-30 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Suns' shooting darted to a 25-14 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

Recently on February 19 , Mason City Illini Central squared up on Astoria/VIT Co-Op in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News