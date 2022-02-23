Powerhouse performance: Augusta Southeastern roars to big win over Mason City Illini Central 52-30

Augusta Southeastern offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Mason City Illini Central with an all-around effort during this 52-30 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Suns' shooting darted to a 25-14 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.
Recently on February 19 , Mason City Illini Central squared up on Astoria/VIT Co-Op in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.