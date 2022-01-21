 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Powerhouse performance: Jacksonville Routt Catholic roars to big win over Hardin Calhoun 64-43

  • 0

Jacksonville Routt Catholic showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Hardin Calhoun 64-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 10, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Concord Triopia and Jacksonville Routt Catholic took on Hardin Calhoun on January 8 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School. For more, click here.

The Rockets made the first move by forging a 22-4 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.

The Rockets' shooting stomped on to a 38-17 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's domination showed as it carried a 58-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News