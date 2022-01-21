Powerhouse performance: Jacksonville Routt Catholic roars to big win over Hardin Calhoun 64-43

Jacksonville Routt Catholic showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Hardin Calhoun 64-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Rockets made the first move by forging a 22-4 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.

The Rockets' shooting stomped on to a 38-17 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's domination showed as it carried a 58-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

