Powerhouse performance: Pleasant Plains roars to big win over Maroa-Forsyth 54-34

  • 0

Pleasant Plains raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 54-34 win over Maroa-Forsyth on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Pleasant Plains jumped in front of Maroa-Forsyth 22-15 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals fought to a 35-16 intermission margin at the Trojans' expense.

Pleasant Plains pulled to a 50-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals chalked up this decision in spite of the Trojans' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Maroa-Forsyth faced off on February 9, 2022 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 13, Pleasant Plains faced off against Auburn and Maroa-Forsyth took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 14 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For more, click here.

