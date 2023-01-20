Powerhouse performance: Pleasant Plains roars to big win over Maroa-Forsyth 54-34

Pleasant Plains raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 54-34 win over Maroa-Forsyth on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Pleasant Plains jumped in front of Maroa-Forsyth 22-15 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals fought to a 35-16 intermission margin at the Trojans' expense.

Pleasant Plains pulled to a 50-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals chalked up this decision in spite of the Trojans' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

